German to deport alleged attacker to Tunisia

A Tunisian man, who allegedly was involved in an attack on the Bardo National Museum that killed more than 20 people in Tunis in 2015, can be deported from Germany. German public broadcaster ARD reported Sunday that German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Tunisia had sent the documents needed to deport him.

