France warns against cuts to UN force in Congo before voting

France's U.N. ambassador warned Tuesday against cuts to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Congo when the country is heading toward elections and facing an upsurge in violence and deteriorating security. Francois Delattre told reporters that the Security Council "shouldn't play with fire when it comes to such an important issue."

