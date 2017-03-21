France warns against cuts to UN force in Congo before voting
France's U.N. ambassador warned Tuesday against cuts to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Congo when the country is heading toward elections and facing an upsurge in violence and deteriorating security. Francois Delattre told reporters that the Security Council "shouldn't play with fire when it comes to such an important issue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Tue
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mon
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC