Food, medicine raid by attackers dressed as soldiers fuels new Boko Haram fears
A resident of the Muna camp looks out from inside her blast-damaged shelter on March 22. At least four suicide bomb blasts rocked a camp for migrants fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in restive northeastern Nigeria, killing at least three people and wounding 20, officials said. Boko Haram Islamists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, in the latest rampage to steal food and medical supplies, as fears grew of more attacks, locals and security personnel said on Sunday.
