Floods in Zimbabwe have killed 246 since December
Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, announced the death toll, adding that 128 people have been injured in the floods, which were caused by heavy rains. President Robert Mugabe, currently in Singapore for a medical check-up, declared the floods to be a national disaster this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Wed
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC