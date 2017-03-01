Floods in Zimbabwe have killed 246 si...

Floods in Zimbabwe have killed 246 since December

Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, announced the death toll, adding that 128 people have been injured in the floods, which were caused by heavy rains. President Robert Mugabe, currently in Singapore for a medical check-up, declared the floods to be a national disaster this week.

Chicago, IL

