Fearne Cotton didn't change her underwear for one week
The 35-year-old radio and television presenter has admitted she wore the same pair of knickers when she trekked up the dormant volcano in Tanzania for charity eight years ago with Alesha Dixon, Ronan Keating, former Girls Aloud band members Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh and Denise Van Outen. Alongside a picture of the blonde beauty with the fellow celebrity hikers, which she shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "8 years ago we had just climbed Kilimanjaro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|22 hr
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC