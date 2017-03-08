Famine-hit South Sudan hikes fees for...

Famine-hit South Sudan hikes fees for work permits

Al Jazeera

War-ravaged South Sudan has hiked work permit fees 100-fold for foreign aid workers to $10,000, officials said, despite suffering from famine. The world's youngest nation has been mired in civil war since 2013, when President Salva Kiir fired his deputy Riek Machar, sparking a conflict that has increasingly split the country along ethnic lines.

Chicago, IL

