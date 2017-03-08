Family of Zimbabwean activist marks 2...

Family of Zimbabwean activist marks 2 years since abduction

Dozens of activists gathered in the capital, Harare, on Thursday to raise awareness about Itai Dzamara. They say he was abducted by men who took him from a barbershop and bundled him into a waiting car with concealed number plates on March 9, 2015.

Chicago, IL

