Ex spy who campaigned over murdered W...

Ex spy who campaigned over murdered WPC Yvonne Fletcher charged with harassment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: IcWolverhampton

A Former British spy who campaigned over the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher has been charged with harassing a Midland cop. Michael Arnold, 59, was a technology officer at the GCHQ intelligence centre when the tragic 25-year-old was shot and killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWolverhampton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Sat rok 154
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Fri Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC