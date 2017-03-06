EU to approve new military training h...

EU to approve new military training headquarters

Read more: Brandon Sun

The European Union is set to approve the creation of a headquarters for its military training missions in Somalia, Mali and the Central African Republic. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would urge foreign and defence ministers Monday to "take immediate decisions on the establishment of a military planning and conduct capability."

Chicago, IL

