Egypt's Mubarak free, acquitted after years-long detention

Far from the cameras that followed him closely over six years of legal wrangling, Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak quietly returned home to his family on Friday after winning acquittals and release from a Cairo hospital where he has been detained for years. The 88-year-old onetime autocratic ruler now walks free, acquitted over his role in the killings of hundreds of protesters who defied his rule.

Chicago, IL

