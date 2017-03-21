East Libyan forces accused of Benghaz...

East Libyan forces accused of Benghazi executions

East Libyan forces say they will investigate abuses by its troops after images showing the public display of corpses and allegations of summary killings surfaced following the end of a siege in Benghazi last week. The self-styled Libyan National Army , led by renegade General Khalifa Haftar, said dozens of its opponents were killed as the siege in the eastern city was broken on Saturday when fighters and their families tried to escape.

