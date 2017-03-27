Dismissed soldier who stabbed, slaughtered girlfriend over phone call arraigned

A military man, Sunday Umaru, has been dragged before a Barkin-Ladi High Court in Plateau, for allegedly killing his lover, Charity Thomas, over a phone call. Umaru, a married man, was a Private in the Nigerian Army and on posting at the Special Task Force , sector 7, Barkin Ladi, at the time of the incident, on Jan. 23, 2016.

