Desperate Herders Lose Animals, Hope ...

Desperate Herders Lose Animals, Hope amid Drought in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Loko Kalicha Junno says she trekked for a week to save her 10 cattle from dying of thirst and hunger. But none survived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) 11 hr Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Wed where Halton WWI ... 1
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC