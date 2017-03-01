Desperate herders lose animals, hope amid drought in Kenya

Camel herders scoop up water in plastic buckets from one of the few watering holes in the area, to water their animals near the drought-affected village of Bandarero, near Moyale town on the Ethiopian border, in northern Kenya, Friday, March 3, 2017. The U.N. humanitarian chief, Stephen O'Brien, toured Bandarero village on Friday and called on the international community to act to "avert the very worst of the effects of drought and to avert a famine to make sure we don't go from what is deep suffering to a catastrophe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.