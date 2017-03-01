Davina McCall calls African malaria deaths 'unacceptable'
TV presenter Davina McCall has described the rate of children dying from malaria in Africa as completely unacceptable after visiting families affected by the disease. She teamed up with Youtube beauty vlogger Fleur de Force to make a documentary on the subject in aid of this month's Red Nose Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Wed
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC