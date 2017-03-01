Congo opposition coalition names Tshisekedi's son as leader
" The opposition coalition in Congo has announced that the son of late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will become the group's president. Etienne Tshisekedi's death in early February came a month after President Joseph Kabila's party and the opposition signed an agreement that called for new elections later this year in which Kabila will not run.
