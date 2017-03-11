.com | LATEST: Cyclone Enawo kills 38, displaces 53 000 in Madagascar
Trees are lashed by strong winds in Sambava, Madagascar, as heavy rains and strong winds from a cyclone hit northeast Madagascar, raising concerns about flooding and landslides. Antananarivo - Cyclone Enawo killed 38 people, injured 180 others and displaced 53 000 after it slammed into Madagascar earlier this week, the national disaster management agency said on Friday.
