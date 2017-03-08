Cholera reaches South Sudan's second-...

Cholera reaches South Sudan's second-largest city, UN says

" The United Nations says South Sudan's cholera outbreak has reached the country's second-largest city, as the number of cases nationwide rises beyond 5,500. The U.N. humanitarian agency said Friday that cases of the sometimes fatal gastrointestinal disease have been confirmed in Malakal, which has been ravaged by the country's three-year civil war.

