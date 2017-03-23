Central Congo militia decapitates 40 police officers in ambush
Militia fighters in central Democratic Republic of Congo decapitated about 40 police officers in an ambush, local officials said on Saturday, in the deadliest attack on security forces since an insurrection in the region began last August. The Kamuina Nsapu militants attacked the police on Friday as they drove from Tshikapa to Kananga.
