Central African Republic: UN condemns threats by armed group against civilians, peacekeepers

New York, Mar 6 : The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic is warning a rebel movement against impeding humanitarian access, saying any threats to peacekeepers, aid workers or civilians are "unacceptable" and could be tried as warm crimes. In a press release issued on Saturday, the UN Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in CAR, known by its French acronym MINUSCA, warned leaders of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic that they will be held individually responsible if such acts are carried out.

Chicago, IL

