Bodies found in Congo likely those of U.N. officials - missing man's father

The remains of two U.N. investigators who went missing earlier this month are likely among bodies discovered by villagers in central Democratic Republic of Congo, the father of one victim and Congo's government spokesman said on Tuesday Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen, and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish national, had been part of a group of experts monitoring a sanctions regime imposed on Congo by the U.N. Security Council when they disappeared in an area engulfed by a violent uprising. "We have been informed that two Caucasian bodies have been found in shallow graves in the search area, one male and one female," John Sharp, the father of Michael, wrote on his Facebook page.

Chicago, IL

