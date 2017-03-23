At least 50 killed by armed men in CA...

At least 50 killed by armed men in CAfrica: locals

17 hrs ago

Deadly clashes between rival factions have regularly broken out near the central town of Bambari, where a contingent of the UN peacekeeping force is based. Photo/AFP At least 50 people have been killed and dozens more injured since Tuesday after armed men attacked three villages in the central Bambari region of the Central African Republic, local residents who fled their homes told AFP.

