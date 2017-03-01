As South Sudan refugee flood continue...

As South Sudan refugee flood continues, so do tales of abuse

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this photo taken Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, two South Sudanese refugee boys carrying their belongings arrive at a refugee collection center in Palorinya, Uganda. More than 100,000 people have fled a single county in South Sudan in just three months as civil war continues amid warnings of genocide, and the surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC