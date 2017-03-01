As South Sudan refugee flood continues, so do tales of abuse

In this photo taken Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, two South Sudanese refugee boys carrying their belongings arrive at a refugee collection center in Palorinya, Uganda. More than 100,000 people have fled a single county in South Sudan in just three months as civil war continues amid warnings of genocide, and the surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.

