Armed groups occupy Central African R...

Armed groups occupy Central African Republic schools

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The armed group took over the school little by little. One day when a fighter came to collect and burn the students' desks, teacher Thiernd Ouronfei decided he'd had enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Tue Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC