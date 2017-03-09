Archaeologists uncover massive statue of Pharaoh Ramses II

Egyptian workers prepare to lift parts of a statue for restoration after it was unearthed at Souq al-Khamis district, at al-Matareya area in Cairo. CAIRO - Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany have found a massive eight-metre statue submerged in ground water in a Cairo slum that they say probably depicts revered Pharaoh Ramses II, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago.

