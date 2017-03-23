Arab autocrats: Exiled, killed or fighting for survival

This combo photo showing, top from left to right, ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, and former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, bottom from left to right, former Yemen's President Ali... . FILE - In this March 2008 file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, left, clasps hands with Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, during the opening session of the Arab Summit in Damascus, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.