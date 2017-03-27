Aide to warlord Kony surrenders as US...

Aide to warlord Kony surrenders as US pulls from mission

Read more: WRAL.com

Michael Omona's surrender to Ugandan forces in neighboring Central African Republic "shows the degraded capacity" of the Lord's Resistance Army rebel group, said Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, the Ugandan military's deputy spokesman.

Chicago, IL

