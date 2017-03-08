African Union force in Somalia needs ...

African Union force in Somalia needs troop surge, chief says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Sunday, July 26, 2015 file photo, an African Union soldier walks past the scene of destruction following a suicide car bomb attack outside a well-known hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. The head of the African Union Mission in Somalia Francisco Caetano Madeira is seeking a surge in troops to help the country's security forces control areas won back from the extremist group al-Shabab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) 22 hr Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC