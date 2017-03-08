African Union force in Somalia needs troop surge, chief says

In this Sunday, July 26, 2015 file photo, an African Union soldier walks past the scene of destruction following a suicide car bomb attack outside a well-known hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. The head of the African Union Mission in Somalia Francisco Caetano Madeira is seeking a surge in troops to help the country's security forces control areas won back from the extremist group al-Shabab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.