Africa: Amnesty Condemns Racist Attack Against Africans in India

Amnesty International India has condemned the racist attack against Africans in India and called on Uttar Pradesh authorities to bring to justice those responsible for recent racist attacks against black African students and ensure the students' safety. Campaigner at Amnesty International India, Makepeace Sitlhou, said in a statement yesterday that the recent attacks in Uttar Pradesh have shown how black people in India - particularly African students - continue to face racist discrimination and violence.

