6 killed in plane crash near Zimbabwe-Mozambique border
HARARE, Zimbabwe - A small plane crashed Monday near the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, killing all six people on board. A Mozambican district police commander, Gelindo Vumbuca, said the crash occurred in the Machipanda mountain range, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.
