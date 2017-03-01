3 Islamic extremist groups in Mali merge, pledge to al-Qaida

Leaders from Ansar Dine, al-Mourabitoun and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb made the declaration in a video distributed Thursday, according to SITE Intelligence Group. The merged group is now called "Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen," which translates to "Support of Islam and Muslims," the monitoring group said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.