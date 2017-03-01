1 killed in Togo protests against fue...

1 killed in Togo protests against fuel price hike

10 hrs ago

" Amnesty International says at least one person has been killed and several wounded in Togo after police clamped down on demonstrations against a fuel price hike. Police in the capital, Lome, fired tear gas and rubber bullets Tuesday to disperse hundreds of people who demonstrated.

Chicago, IL

