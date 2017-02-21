Zimbabwe's Mugabe praises Trump's 'America First' policy
U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy has an admirer in Zimbabwe's controversial president, who says the policy resonates with his own thinking. President Robert Mugabe, who turned 93 on Tuesday and is the world's oldest head of state, spoke in a birthday interview with state-run media.
