Zimbabwe's Mugabe marks 93rd birthday in opposition area
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is celebrating his 93rd birthday amid granite hills where ancient spirits are said to dwell, defying calls to resign after nearly four decades in power in a region known for opposing the man who says he'll run again in 2018 elections. Thousands of government supporters, some wearing clothing adorned with Mugabe's image, converged in Matabeleland on Saturday for a birthday bash and show of strength for the ruling ZANU-PF party, beset by squabbling in the past year as the elderly president weakened and factions, one including his wife Grace, sparred ahead of an expected power vacuum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC