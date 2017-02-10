Zimbabwean pastor and protest organizer is released on bail
Zimbabwean Pastor Evans Mawarire talks to the press following his release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Harare, Thursday, Feb, 9, 2017. A Zimbabwean pastor arrested for organizing anti-government protests says he is happy to be out of prison after being released on bail.
