Zimbabwe to US critics: - Go and hang on a banana tree'

HARARE, Zimbabwe - U.S. critics of Zimbabwe's human rights record "can go and hang on a banana tree," a Zimbabwean official said in comments published Tuesday, while he also indicated that the southern African country is waiting for an overture from the administration of President Donald Trump. "We are waiting for a cue from a new government," Zimbabwe's state-run Herald newspaper quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying.

Chicago, IL

