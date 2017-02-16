Zimbabwe protest pastor doesn't rule out political run
A Zimbabwean pastor accused of subversion for protests against the government of President Robert Mugabe says he is open to the idea of running for office. Evan Mawarire spoke Friday outside a court in the capital, Harare, where his trial was postponed to March 16. He was detained for more than a week after returning this month from the United States and is out on bail.
