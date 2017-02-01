Zimbabwe pastor who led protests is arrested on return home
A lawyer says a Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching a popular protest movement has been arrested on his return home. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says Mawarire was picked up on an outstanding arrest warrant.
