Zimbabwe pastor behind protests faces 20 years in prison

The Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching the popular #ThisFlag protest movement faces up to 20 years in prison for organizing protests against President Robert Mugabe in New York. Evan Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport on his return home Wednesday.

