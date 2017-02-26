We've been attacked - Ghanaians in SA contradict Ayorkor Botchway
Ghanaians living in South Africa claim they are being attacked and beaten mercilessly by South African nationals in the wake of the xenophobic attack that has once again reared its ugly head in that country. According to them, their lives are in real danger as some Ghanaians in Sunnyside, have been hospitalized after being pounded.
