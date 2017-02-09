West African troops to stay three more months in Gambia
West African troops will spend three more months in The Gambia, their mission chief said Thursday, as President Adama Barrow carries out large-scale reforms of the army and intelligence services. Five hundred Ghanaian, Senegalese and Nigerian troops will remain in the tiny west African country until at least late May, according to a communique released on behalf of Senegalese General Francois Ndiaye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC