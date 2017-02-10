US voices concern over shadowy 'Libya...

US voices concern over shadowy 'Libyan National Guard' group

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The United States says it has "serious concern" about the emergence of a security force claiming to be the "Libyan National Guard" in the city of Tripoli. State Department spokesman Mark Toner says "numerous tactical vehicles" from the organization have entered Tripoli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... 23 hr Buck Rohde 2
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC