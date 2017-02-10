US voices concern over shadowy 'Libyan National Guard' group
The United States says it has "serious concern" about the emergence of a security force claiming to be the "Libyan National Guard" in the city of Tripoli. State Department spokesman Mark Toner says "numerous tactical vehicles" from the organization have entered Tripoli.
