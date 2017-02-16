UPDATE 3-South Africa's Zuma attacks banks over currency rigging charges

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South Africa will come down hard on financial market abuse, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday, following accusations that more than a dozen local and foreign banks had rigged rand currency dealing. The Competition Commission said on Wednesday it had found the banks, including U.S., European, Japanese and Australian lenders, had colluded to coordinate their trading activities when dealing in the South African and U.S. currencies.

