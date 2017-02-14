UN says fighting in 2 South Sudan hotspots is 'devastating'
The U.N. peacekeeping department said in a confidential note to the Security Council that recent increased fighting in two hotspots in South Sudan is having "devastating consequences" for civilians. The note, obtained late Monday by The Associated Press, focuses on fighting between government and rebel forces in the Wau Shilluk area of the Upper Nile region that has caused humanitarian organizations to temporarily suspend operations and in Central Equatoria's Kajo Keji county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC