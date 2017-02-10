UN says 2017 must be a year of decisi...

UN says 2017 must be a year of decisions for chaotic Libya

The U.N. envoy for Libya said Wednesday that 2017 must be "a year of decisions" for the politically fractured North African nation - first and foremost to get parliament's approval of the national unity government and form a strong army and national police force. Martin Kobler told the U.N. Security Council that decisions also have to be made on how best to use revenue from Libya's oil production, which has increased to over 700,000 barrels a day, as well as gas exports to end the country's "dire humanitarian situation" and help all Libyans.

Chicago, IL

