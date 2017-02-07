UN: Number of Burundian refugees to reach 500,000 this year
The number of Burundians fleeing political violence is expected to reach 500,000 this year, and the United Nations is seeking more land for refugee camps in neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency reported Tuesday. Hundreds have died in the East African nation since April 2015, following President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a disputed third term.
