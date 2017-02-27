UN: Attack helicopters halt Central African Republic rebels
" The United Nations says its forces used attack helicopters to subdue rebels in Central African Republic. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that about 40 heavily armed rebels were just a few kilometers away from the town of Bambari.
