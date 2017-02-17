Uganda Warns of Strain Under Huge Sou...

Uganda Warns of Strain Under Huge South Sudan Refugee Influx

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Uganda warned Friday that its resources are strained by the more than 400,000 refugees who have poured into the country in recent months from South Sudan's civil war - a sign that its widely praised tolerance might be fraying. The daily influx has been surpassing 3,000 people, many of them children afraid of being forcibly conscripted into armed groups in South Sudan, Apollo Kazungu, a government commissioner in charge of refugees, told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC