Uganda: Rapists Deserve Death - Museveni

Uganda: Rapists Deserve Death - Museveni

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mr Museveni made the remarks during celebrations to mark 36th Tarehe Sita Anniversary at Boma Grounds, Apac District, on Monday. "The reason UPDF has succeeded among other is discipline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Sun Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC