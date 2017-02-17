Uganda launches gold refinery, amid f...

Uganda launches gold refinery, amid fears of dirty minerals

A gold refinery primarily owned by a Belgian investor was launched in Uganda Monday amid concerns about the source of its minerals. The African Gold Refinery, worth $15 million and the first of its kind in East Africa, has drawn the attention of activists who are concerned that minerals from conflict-prone countries in the region will be among its raw materials.

